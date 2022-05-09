Amit Shah Inaugurates Super Speciality Hospital In Guwahati

Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the super-speciality hospital of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area.

The Union minister was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma at the inauguration event.

Speaking at the event, Shah thanked CM Sarma for the transformation of Assam. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a vision for the state and it has been aptly carried out by Sarma.

Shah said, “PM Modi had a vision to turn Assam and Guwahati in particular into a healthcare hub in the Northeast.

The newly inaugurated hospital has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crores.

Apart from them, state cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta, Atul Bora, Ajanta Neog, Ranoj Pegu, Parimal Suklabaidya, U G Brahma and Ashok Singhal were present at the event.

In addition, Queen Oja, Bimal Bora, Bhabesh Kalita and Baijayant Panda were also in attendance.