Sec 144 Invoked In Several Parts Of Guwahati

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration on Monday invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in several parts of Guwahati. The order came from the office of deputy commissioner of police.
The prohibitory section was invoked in the capital city in view of the possible law and order situation. According to the order, police received information of possible disruption to normal functioning at several parts across the city.
The areas which will come under the prohibitory order are Dispur, Bhangagarh, Basistha, Hatigaon, Sonapur and Khetri police station area.
In view of impending disruption of law and order, assembly of more than five persons in a group, agitations, demonstrations, shouting of slogans and processions have been prohibited in the entire east police district of Guwahati.
The official order read, “Whereas it has been made to appear to me that some specified and unspecified persons or groups of persons or organisations or associations are likely to disturb normal functioning of offices, movement of public and now of traffic in parts of Sixmile under fly over bridge toward Panjabari, East Police District, Guwahati and it is apprehended that such groups of persons or organisations or associations are planning to carry out agitation/demonstration/shouting of slogans in parts of East Police District, Guwahati which may cause breach of peace and public order and may cause disturbance/interruption of peaceful movement of public, traffic and also normal functioning of Offices in above mentioned area.”
However, any person facing trouble due to this order will be able to appear before the city police to file written objection for the cancellation or modification of the order.