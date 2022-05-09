Sec 144 Invoked In Several Parts Of Guwahati

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration on Monday invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in several parts of Guwahati. The order came from the office of deputy commissioner of police.

The prohibitory section was invoked in the capital city in view of the possible law and order situation. According to the order, police received information of possible disruption to normal functioning at several parts across the city.

The areas which will come under the prohibitory order are Dispur, Bhangagarh, Basistha, Hatigaon, Sonapur and Khetri police station area.

In view of impending disruption of law and order, assembly of more than five persons in a group, agitations, demonstrations, shouting of slogans and processions have been prohibited in the entire east police district of Guwahati.