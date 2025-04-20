APCC Hits Back at Akhil Gogoi Over Allegations of Unity Sabotage

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday launched a blistering counteroffensive against Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, accusing him of deliberately sabotaging opposition unity ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, APCC vice president Mehdi Alam Bora described Gogoi's recent remarks as “misleading, inappropriate, and politically motivated.” The remarks, made on Saturday, included allegations of a covert alliance between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma—a claim the Congress has outrightly rejected.

“Such baseless statements are designed to mislead the public and stir confusion,” Bora stated, adding, “Akhil Gogoi has no authority to dictate or comment on the internal workings of the Congress party. We have warned him accordingly.”

The APCC leader didn’t hold back, alleging that Gogoi’s political conduct consistently undermines collective opposition efforts. “Akhil Gogoi has often disrupted opposition unity for personal gains. His unpredictable moves hinder collective action,” Bora remarked, branding Raijor Dal’s functioning as dictatorial in contrast to the Congress’s democratic ethos.

In a scathing rebuttal, Congress also accused Gogoi of trying to align himself with the ruling BJP by exploiting opposition platforms for personal mileage. “He has made it a habit to misuse the Opposition forum to project himself, while damaging the credibility of the larger anti-BJP front,” he said.

The Congress also posed a pointed question to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: “Has the CM found a new Ajmal in Akhil Gogoi?”—a jibe alluding to Gogoi’s perceived proximity to the BJP and suggesting Sarma may be grooming a new political pawn.

Congress leaders further dismissed Gogoi’s claims of internal rifts in the party and alleged sabotage in Sivasagar and Nazira. “Running your own party with an authoritarian approach is one thing—trying to impose that on a coalition is entirely another,” Bora added.

On the broader political roadmap, Bora reaffirmed the Congress’s commitment to forming a united anti-BJP alliance for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. However, he ruled out a formal alliance for the Panchayat polls, saying, “While district-level talks happened, we’ve seen Gogoi flirting with the ruling party. This inconsistency cannot be the foundation of unity.”

The war of words followed Gogoi’s sharp criticism on Saturday, in which he accused Congress of blocking an alliance with Raijor Dal out of internal jealousy and ego clashes. Gogoi alleged that Gaurav Gogoi obstructed alliance plans in order to prevent APCC president Bhupen Borah from gaining influence, and further claimed certain Congress leaders were more interested in defeating him than the BJP.

Reacting strongly, the Congress warned that while it remained open to dialogue, its tolerance was wearing thin. “Any alliance must be based on mutual respect and a shared minimum programme—not on unilateral ambition,” the party declared.

As the blame game escalates, the future of opposition unity in Assam remains precarious, with both camps locked in a war of words that threatens to derail collective resistance to the BJP.