Congress Leaders Allegedly Detained in Guwahati Hotel Ahead of Protest

Assam Police allegedly detained a number of Congress leaders in Guwahati, confining them to a hotel ahead of a planned protest against police brutality.

Indian Youth Congress National President, Uday Bhanu, and Assam Pradesh Youth Congress President, Zubair Anam, were among those held at Hotel Iris, sources revealed. A number of party workers accompanying them were also detained.

The leaders had arrived in the city to participate in protests organized by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) against the BJP-led government and alleged police brutality.

This protest comes in the aftermath of the "Raj Bhavan Chalo" march earlier this week, during which tear gas deployment resulted in the death of a Congress Legal Cell member, Mridul Islam. Islam, who was critically injured during the protest, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Nemcare Hospital.

The "Raj Bhavan Chalo" march, launched by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) as part of a nationwide campaign by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), was led by APCC President Bhupen Bora. The protest witnessed significant participation from Congress leaders and members across Assam, expressing dissent against the BJP government.

Meanwhile, Bhupen Bora is set to lead another protest today at Janata Bhawan. Two groups of Congress workers have already marched to the venue, continuing their demands for justice and accountability.

