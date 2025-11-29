Tezpur University Row: Congress MLAs Stage Walkout in Assam Assembly

Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Assam Legislative Assembly on Saturday over alleged irregularities at Tezpur University and issues affecting students, and also because they were not allotted enough time to put forward the issues.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said the Congress sought a discussion in the Assembly regarding the situation at Tezpur University and the difficulties faced by students during zero-hour. Saikia expressed frustration that the ruling BJP was not giving sufficient time for discussion, stating that while the Opposition was given only one agenda item, and the ruling party was allotted two.

Saikia further alleged that an “anti-Assam conspiracy” is underway at Tezpur University. He claimed that a person, reportedly with the blessings of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor. According to him, the Vice-Chancellor purchased "plastic table and chair" for Rs 5,000 and for Rs 12,000, pointing towards financial impropriety.

He also called on the government to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six indigenous communities of Assam, for which a proposal was already accepted in accepted in 1996, and a report had been submitted by the Congress party. Saikia urged that it be passed during the upcoming Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions in December.

Alongside the Congress, CPI(M) MLA Manuranjan Talukdar also walked out in protest. Talukdar expressed displeasure on the alleged corruption at Tezpur University and stated, “While an RSS-affiliated individual can be appointed as Vice-Chancellor, the RSS must also take responsibility. We will not be satisfied until the Vice-Chancellor is removed from office.”

Meanwhile, the student protest at Tezpur University continues, with students keeping the campus completely shut. The unrest has now reached its most intense stage and shows no sign of slowing down.

It is worth mentioning that today is the fifth and final day of the winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Passes Land Bill to Grant Pattas to Over 3 Lakh Tea Workers