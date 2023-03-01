Ashok Singhal Inaugurates NE's 1st Altigreen Brand Centre in Guwahati

India’s leading commercial electric vehicle maker Altigreen today inaugurated its brand new retail experience centre in Guwahati – Gateway to the North East. This is the company’s 22nd retail dealership in India, following the launches in major metros like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Much like Altigreen’s experience centers in other cities, the new dealership in Guwahati will allow EV enthusiasts to access Altigreen’s range of electric cargo vehicles. Altigreen opted to partner with the best in Guwahati – Green Valley Autoworks LLP.

The Green Valley Group of Companies was started by Mr. Pulak Goswami, with the company- M/s. Green Valley Travels Pvt. Ltd., in 1979 and has been involved with the transportation and Dealership Businesses for more than 40 years and is now joined by his children -Richa Goswami (since 2015) and Abhishek Goswami (since 2020).

With the automobile business in India shifting towards electric, Green Valley group forayed into the electric market with a venture into two new segments- 2 wheeler electric dealership in Nov 2022 and now with Altigreen Dealership- under the company Green Valley Autoworks LLP.

The Altigreen Retail Experience Centre in Guwahati was launched at the hands of Ashok Singhal – Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Irrigation along with Dr Amitabh Saran – Founder and CEO, Altigreen Propulsion Labs.

With the launch of this retail dealership, Altigreen is focussing on providing its consumers an enhanced and never-seen-before experience with world-class and modern infrastructure. Every element of the dealership has been designed to lend a welcoming feel especially to the autorickshaw drivers walking in out of curiosity.

Altigreen has left no stone unturned to ensure the dealership reflects the company’s ethos of respect, empathy, and gaining the trust of consumers through transparent dialogue.

Dr Amitabh Saran, Founder and CEO, Altigreen, said, “We are very grateful for the opportunity to makeGuwahatia cleaner, greener and pollution-free place.Green Valley has decades of experience in the automobile and logistics businesswhich will be very helpful in strengthening its EV reach across the state. Altigreenwould continue to offer the best-suited EVs for Indian cargo and passenger mobility needs.”