ASOM Firm on Mission, Focuses on Upcoming Elections: Ajit Bhuyan

Asom Sonmilito Morcha President Ajit Kumar Bhuyan asserted that the platform which was formed with a specific purpose remains steadfast in its mission.

Speaking to media persons following an important meeting of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha in Guwahati on Saturday, Bhuyan said that leaders from 13 different political parties were present in the deliberations today.

Ajit Bhuyan said, “We are unwavering in the objectives for which Asom Sonmilito Morcha was created. Discussions focused on the upcoming Panchayat and council elections, and we will ensure that the economic, political, and cultural aspects of Assam receive due attention.”

He further announced plans to draft a fresh agenda to guide their future actions, stating, “We will engage in consultations with key individuals who oppose the BJP and love Assam.”



Bhuyan added that there will be talks and exchanges held across various regions of the state.



On the issue of Congress’s participation in the Asom Sonmilito Morcha, Bhuyan mentioned, “Since the Congress itself had distanced itself earlier, if they wish to rejoin the unity platform, they must make the first move by proposing their return. Our doors are not closed to Congress. If they wish to come back, we are open to discussions.”



Further, addressing the ongoing situation in Manipur, he expressed strong criticism against the central government. “We sternly condemn the central government for the incidents in Manipur and demand the dissolution of the N. Biren Singh government and the imposition of President's Rule,” Bhuyan said.