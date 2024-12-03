Assam MP Ajit Bhuyan Raises Concerns Over ONGC Operations Shifting

Speaking at the upper house of the Parliament on Tuesday, Assam MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan expressed deep concern over the gradual shifting of key functions of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) from its regional setup in Assam's Nazira, to other locations, including Delhi.

Highlighting Assam’s historic contribution to the country’s natural resource sector, Bhuyan emphasized that the state has been a pioneer since the British era in the fields of oil, coal, natural gas, and tea. He noted the establishment of the iconic Digboi oil refinery by the British, which marked a turning point in India’s industrial history.

After independence, the Government of India expanded these initiatives, leading to the formation of ONGC, with its regional headquarters in Nazira tasked with exploration and production activities across the northeastern region.

However, Bhuyan voiced his concerns about the recent trend of shifting critical operations such as tendering, finance, and logistics from the Assam Asset of ONGC to other parts of the country. He stated that this move has sparked significant public resentment in Assam.

“I urge the government to ensure that no activities or functions of the Assam Asset of ONGC are shifted out of the state to any other location,” Bhuyan asserted, emphasizing the importance of retaining operational autonomy in the region for sustained development.

The issue highlights the ongoing tension surrounding resource management and regional development, with Assam leaders urging the central government to prioritize the interests of the state and its people.