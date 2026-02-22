Assam: 108 Ambulance Service Adds 82 New Units to its Fleet

The Mrityunjoy 108 Emergency Response Services in Assam added 82 new ambulances to its fleet on Sunday, which state health minister Ashok Singhal said will enhance emergency services, ensuring faster response.

The new units were released for service ceremonially in Guwahati at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where Singhal was present to flag them off. The minister also inspected the new ambulances for amenities.

Notably, the 108 ambulance service, operated by EMRI Green Health Services in a public-private partnership (PPP) model across Assam, has over 700 units in its fleet. However, only a small fraction of them are equipped with Advanced Support Systems, according to reports.

As such, a total of 42 ambulances out of the 82 new ones added today have been equipped with them to ensure better emergency response. The new units were deployed to every district across Assam, added reports.

Informing about the additions, health minister Ashok Singhal wrote on social media, “82 new ‘108’ Ambulances, now on duty to save lives every day. These new additions will significantly enhance our emergency services and ensure faster response when every second matters.”

Concerns Addressed

Meanwhile, a malpractice that has plagued the service for a long time was addressed today, as it was announced that from now on, 108 ambulances will not be allowed to transport patients to private hospitals without their knowledge and prior permission. A nexus developing over this issue had been witnessed in the past.

If such a case comes to the fore, the patient’s entire medical expense would have to be borne by the company operating the service, sources said. The move aims to bring more accountability to emergency response services in the state.

