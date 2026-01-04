Assam BJP to Kick Off 2026 Assembly Poll Campaign With Statewide Wall-Writing Drive

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will formally launch its campaign for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections on Monday with a statewide wall-writing drive, marking the beginning of the party’s grassroots-level outreach ahead of the polls.

The campaign will be inaugurated in Guwahati by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP President Dilip Saikia at 9:30 am near the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Khanapara. Following the inauguration, wall-writing activities will commence simultaneously across all districts of Assam, with BJP MPs and MLAs participating in their respective constituencies.

The announcement was made during a press conference of the State BJP Election Management Committee held at Basistha, addressed by BJP MP Pradan Baruah and party leader Anup Barman. Baruah said party workers and office-bearers assigned election-related responsibilities have been instructed to carry out the campaign with “full dedication and discipline” as the party intensifies preparations for the upcoming elections.

State BJP President Dilip Saikia said the wall-writing initiative marks the official start of the party’s election campaign and reflects its focus on direct engagement at the grassroots level.

Saikia also informed that the BJP will brief the media on its Sankalp Patra (election manifesto) on January 8, outlining the party’s vision and commitments for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

