Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi Honored with Asom Prakashan Parishad Literary Award 2024

The prestigious Asom Prakashan Parishad Literary Award for the year 2024 has been conferred upon author Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi for his book Dhar Aru Anyanya Golpo.

The award includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a citation, an angavastra, and a bundle of books.

It is worth noting that previous recipients of the Asom Prakashan Parishad Literary Award include eminent litterateurs Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bora (2023), Dr. Pranabjyoti Deka (2022), and Dr. Nandita Devi (2021).

In related news, the highly anticipated Assam Book Fair, Guwahati, jointly organized by the Assam Publication Board and the All Assam Publishers and Booksellers Association, will commence tomorrow at the Veterinary College Ground, Khanapara, Guwahati.