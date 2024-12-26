Assam Book Fair, Guwahati: A 12-Day Literary Fest at Khanapara from Tomorrow

The highly anticipated 'Assam Book Fair, Guwahati', jointly organized by the Assam Publication Board and the All Assam Publishers and Booksellers Association, will commence tomorrow at the Veterinary College Ground, Khanapara, Guwahati.

This marks a change from its previous venue at Chandmari.

The 12-day event, scheduled from December 26, 2024, to January 7, 2025, promises a vibrant array of activities, with preparations now complete.

Addressing the press today, Pramod Kalita, Secretary of the Publication Board Assam, stated that following successful editions in Duliajan, Jorhat, and Nalbari, the fair is making its way to Guwahati. A total of 118 publishing groups and sellers, including 16 from Delhi-Haryana, 15 from Kolkata, and 2 from Punjab, will participate.

Grand Inauguration

The inauguration ceremony will take place tomorrow at 3 PM, with Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Assam's Education Minister and Chairperson of the Publication Board Assam, presiding. Distinguished guests include Delhi-based author, journalist, and historian Hindol Sengupta, former President of Assam Sahitya Sabha Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bora, and President of the Federation of Publishers and Booksellers Association in India, Surinder Kumar Ghai.

Highlights of the Event

The 12-day Assam Book Fair in Guwahati will feature discussions on various important topics related to language, literature, culture, history, and social life. On December 28, at 12 PM, the fair will host a special felicitation program by the All Assam Publishers and Booksellers Association. From 2 PM, there will be a session on "Responsibility of Book Publishing, Promotion, and Strategies," with Surinder Kumar Ghai, President of the Federation of Publishers and Booksellers Associations of India, as the chief guest. Deep Saikia, Regional Editor of the National Book Trust (Assamese), will join as a distinguished guest, and Professor Gangapad Chowdhury will moderate the session.

In the evening, at 6 PM, there will be an intimate conversation with renowned Delhi-based writer, journalist, and historian Hindol Sengupta, hosted by Nagaland University Vice Chancellor, Dr. Samudragupta Kashyap. On December 29, at 1 PM, a discussion on "The Joy of Reading Diverse Literary Genres" will take place, moderated by prominent author and critic Dr. Ananda Bormudoi. Later, at 3 PM, the event "Evening of Stories" will be inaugurated by renowned author Manoj Kumar Goswami, and the session will be conducted by Atanu Bhattacharya.

On December 30, at 2 PM, a session on "Film Promotion and Business" will be conducted by film critic and poet Aparajita Poojari, with Mumbai-based film producer, director, and writer Manoj Srivastava as a distinguished guest. On December 31, at 1 PM, there will be a discussion on "History of Cultural Transformation in Assam: From Ancient to Contemporary Times," followed by a conversation with noted writer Yeshe Dorje Thongchi at 4 PM.

On January 1, the fair will host "Unmilan," a gathering of young writers, at 1 PM. On January 2, at 12:30 PM, there will be a special event on "O Mur Suriya Maat " regarding the classical recognition of the Assamese language, featuring distinguished Sanskrit scholar Dr. Baldevanand Sagar from New Delhi. The first session will analyze "The Classical Nature of Assamese Lexicon," moderated by linguist and lexicographer Sumanth Chaliha, while the second session will focus on "Classical Assamese and the Indigenous Languages of Assam," moderated by linguist Tarini Kanta Goswami.

On January 3, at 1 PM, a "Writers-Readers Conclave" will be inaugurated by Prashant Boro, Vice President of Bodo Sahitya Sabha. At 3 PM, there will be a session on "Literature and Artificial Intelligence: Challenges and Possibilities," inaugurated by Dr. Saidul Islam. On January 4, at 1 PM, there will be a memorial session for the late poet Meera Thakur. On January 5, "Children's Day" will be celebrated, officially inaugurated by former Vice President of Assam Sahitya Sabha, Mrinalini Devi.

On January 6, at 1 PM, a session on "Novel Literature: Theory, Style, and Content" will be held, moderated by literary critic and award-winning author Anuradha Sharma Pujari. At 3 PM, a poets' meet will take place in the presence of renowned poet Anis Uz Zaman and moderated by critic Pradeep Acharya.

On January 7, at 3 PM, the fair will conclude with a closing ceremony, featuring distinguished guests such as Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Secretary and Executive Director of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, Dr. Malini Goswami, former Vice Chancellor of Assam Women's University, and Dr. Nonigopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, along with renowned authors and researchers.

Cultural Competitions and Guests

In the evening, there will be a "Manporasha Cultural Competition" every day during the fair. Today's press meet was attended by the Publication Board, Assam Vice President Sumanta Chaliha, Secretary Pramod Kalita, and office bearers from the All Assam Publishers and Booksellers Association, including President Nagen Sharma, Executive President Dhiraj Goswami, and Vice President Baharul Islam Choudhury.