Assam Cabinet: Jobs For Families Of Martyred Cops Among Major Decisions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the government will provide employment to family members of over 400 martyrs.

This was among several important decisions taken during the Assam Cabinet meeting held at Gandhi Mandap atop Sarania hill in Guwahati, where all ministers sat on the ground during the meeting, in a never seen before occurrence.

Addressing the media following the meeting, Assam CM Sarma said, “The government will provide jobs to the family members of police personnel martyred in the line of duty since 1985. Over 400 families of martyrs will benefit from it.”

Speaking about developmental initiatives, CM Sarma said, “A total of 162 new police stations will be built across Assam at a total cost of Rs 523 crores. A state-of-the-art police station will come up at Palasbari. The upper floor of the police station will have quarters for the police personnel.”

Addressing another important decision regarding the Assam Public Service Commission examinations, he said, “Subject Optional Paper will no longer be in the syllabus for APSC.”

Moreover, from now on, there will be two per cent reservation in the Grade-A and Grade-B examinations of the state government posts, the Assam CM informed during his address. He said, “The reservation in such posts will be for retired army personnel.”