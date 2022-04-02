Former CM Manik Sarkar Calls For Restoration Of Democracy In Tripura

Communist party of India – Marxist (CPI-M) leader Manik Sarkar on Saturday called for “restoration of democracy” in the northeastern state of Tripura.

Sarkar, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state, labeled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) government as “anti-people”.

The former chief minister of Tripura said that under current CM Biplab Kumar Deb, a “suffocating situation” has been created with the democratic rights of people getting curbed.

The veteran leader speaking at a rally said, “Upholding democratic rights is important for a democracy. In Tripura, democratic values and rights are being trampled leaving the people in distress. Not only the Scheduled Caste (SC) population, all sections of society be it dalit or minority are facing the brunt of anti-people policies.”

The Tripura Tapashilijati Sammanoy Samity (TTSS), a frontal wing of the CPI-M organised the rally to put forward a charge sheet against the BJP-IPFT government on the 16-point charter of demands.

Sarkar said that the movement against the anti-people government had to be intensified as he urged the people to restore democracy in the state.

“Those who confine themselves to homes must come forward to join the movement for restoration of democracy. No alternative way is left. Those persons become winners who join the massive movement for the cause of people,” he said.