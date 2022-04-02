Pallav Gopal Jha To Take Over As MD Of Guwahati Smart City Ltd

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup Metropolitan district, Pallav Gopal Jha will take over the additional role, with effect from Saturday.
The district deputy commissioner has been charged with additional responsibilities of Managing Director of Guwahati Smart City Limited.
Jha will take over the responsibilities from today.
Notably, Pallav Gopal Jha was appointed as the DC of Kamrup metro district on November 3, 2021, in a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the state.
Born on July 14, 1985, Jha is a 2012 batch IAS officer from Jharkhand. He had earlier served as the DC of Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts in Assam.
Meanwhile, the Guwahati Smart City Limited aims to establish Guwahati as a regional hub of the Northeast by anchoring and reorienting the city towards its natural assets.
Its various missions include taking a long-term sustainable measure and make Guwahati flood resilient, to create a new set of car-free pedestrian trail network for the city and improved walking, cycling facilities, along re-purposed public spaces, revitalized riverfront and greenways, among others.