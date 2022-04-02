Pallav Gopal Jha To Take Over As MD Of Guwahati Smart City Ltd

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup Metropolitan district, Pallav Gopal Jha will take over the additional role, with effect from Saturday.

The district deputy commissioner has been charged with additional responsibilities of Managing Director of Guwahati Smart City Limited.

Jha will take over the responsibilities from today.

Notably, Pallav Gopal Jha was appointed as the DC of Kamrup metro district on November 3, 2021, in a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the state.