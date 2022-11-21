Culprits Will be Caught Soon: Assam CM on Panjabari Incident

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the culprits of the Panjabari incident will be caught soon.

He said that police have preliminary evidences and investigation in the matter has already started.

CM Sarma said, “CCTV has already been installed at traffic signals and CCTV will be installed in other places soon.”

For the next project of smart city, the tender process for the installation of CCTV has been initiated, he added.