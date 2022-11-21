Culprits Will be Caught Soon: Assam CM on Panjabari Incident

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the culprits of the Panjabari incident will be caught soon.
He said that police have preliminary evidences and investigation in the matter has already started.
CM Sarma said, “CCTV has already been installed at traffic signals and CCTV will be installed in other places soon.”
For the next project of smart city, the tender process for the installation of CCTV has been initiated, he added.
Earlier today, the manager of Purabi Dairy Ranjit Bora succumbed to bullet injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after being shot by unknown miscreants in Panjabari.
He was shot by two bike-borne miscreants while Bora went to bank to deposit money on Monday morning.
According to reports, the miscreants also looted his money.