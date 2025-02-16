Assam CM Distributes 564 Appointment Letters in Guwahati

Reaffirming his government's commitment to providing over 1.5 lakh government jobs, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday handed over appointment letters to 564 successful candidates of the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE 2023) across multiple departments.

The appointment distribution ceremony, held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, underscored the government’s emphasis on a fair and transparent recruitment process.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister asserted, “In Assam, we have prioritised transparent employment opportunities, and several other states are now applying this model.”

Highlighting the integrity of the selection process, Sarma stated that none of the appointed candidates secured their positions through political connections or bribery.

“We have created a system of good governance. None of the selected candidates come from a minister’s family, nor have they paid bribes to secure the jobs. Their success is purely based on merit and hard work,” he remarked.

The chief minister further elaborated on the government’s sustained efforts over the past few years to ensure an impartial recruitment system. “Apart from conducting transparent examinations, we are continuously working on measures to eliminate any scope for malpractice,” he said.

Acknowledging that challenges remain, Sarma noted that while recruitment transparency has been achieved, eradicating bribery from government offices remains an ongoing endeavor. “We have ensured fair and transparent exam practices, but we still have work to do in completely eliminating bribery from government offices. Our ultimate goal is to establish good governance,” he asserted.

This latest initiative follows the chief minister’s recent appointment drive on Saturday, where he handed over appointment letters to 4,529 contractual teachers for secondary schools and 58 assistant professors for colleges across the state.