Previous Govt Failed to Recognize Jayanta Talukdar’s Achievements: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over the appointment letter to Arjuna Awardee & Olympian archer Jayanta Talukdar, appointing him as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Congratulating Talukdar in the felicitation ceremony held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Sunday, CM Sarma said, “I am delighted to offer this appointment to a successful sportsperson.”

He further remarked that the previous government should have honoured Talukdar earlier. The Chief Minister also emphasized the delay in recognizing his achievements.

“A shining star in Assam’s sports arena, Jayanta Talukdar had his golden years in 2004, 2006, 2009, 2010, and 2012, achieving all his accolades before 2014. Yet, the government at that time failed to honour him appropriately. Talukdar has received this recognition after 12 years, which he should have gotten long ago. While athletes like Lovlina Borgohain and Hima Das received recognition within a month of their achievements, Talukdar was deprived of the love and appreciation he deserved during his peak years,” CM Sarma said.

“Due to a lack of good governance, he was deprived of this honour. Good governance plays a crucial role in a state's progress, and his long-overdue recognition stands as a testament to its importance,” he further added.