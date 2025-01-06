Prashant Kishor Detained Amid Hunger Strike Over BPSC Paper Leak Controversy

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor was detained by the Bihar Police on Monday morning while on an indefinite hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan, Patna. Kishor began his fast unto death on Thursday, demanding the cancellation of the 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.

The protest stems from allegations of irregularities, including a question paper leak during the examination. Kishor argued that the government's decision to hold a re-examination for some candidates validates these allegations.

“By conducting the re-examination, the government has legally accepted that irregularities have happened with certain students in the examination,” Kishor told the media on Sunday. He further called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to address the students’ concerns directly, emphasizing the urgency of resolving the issue for the benefit of the state's youth.

Kishor also sought support from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, urging them to take a stand on the issue. “These leaders can mobilize mass support at Gandhi Maidan. The future of the youth is at stake,” Kishor was quoted as saying by PTI.

The district administration, however, deemed the protest "illegal," filing an FIR against Kishor and 150 of his supporters.

BPSC Exam Controversy

The 70th Combined Competitive Examination, conducted by the BPSC on December 13, has faced severe criticism over allegations of question paper leaks, a claim denied by the commission.

To address the concerns, a re-examination was held on Saturday for 12,000 candidates at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre in Patna. However, only 5,943 candidates appeared for the test, as per a press release by the commission.

Protesting students are demanding the cancellation of the examination altogether, asserting that the irregularities have compromised its fairness.

Intensifying Protests

The controversy has sparked widespread protests, with Kishor and his supporters leading the charge. Kishor alleged a "brutal regime" in Bihar, pointing out that the administration has ordered lathi charges on protestors 87 times in the last three years.

The situation remains tense, with students and activists continuing to demand justice and accountability from the government and the BPSC.

