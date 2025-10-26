Late-Night Drunken Disturbances Mar Peace at Zubeen Kshetra

The Zubeen Garg memorial, a tribute to one of Assam’s most celebrated artists, is increasingly witnessing late-night disturbances caused by a section of individuals indulging in alcohol.

Reports from locals and visitors indicate that these nightly gatherings often escalate into unruly behavior, with participants creating noise and disrupting the serene environment meant for reflection and remembrance. Such actions have repeatedly flouted the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) designed to maintain order at the site.

“This is a place to honour Zubeen’s legacy, not a venue for reckless late-night partying,” said a visitor, expressing concern over the growing disregard for rules and public decorum.

It may be mentioned that on October 23, the District Magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan, Sumit Sattawan, IAS, issued detailed guidelines for visitors to the cremation ground of legendary singer Zubeen Garg at Hatimura, Kamarkuchi, following discussions with various stakeholders, including the local population, to ensure the piousness and sanctity of the site.

As per the order, the cremation ground will remain open daily from 6:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M., and no visitors will be permitted beyond these hours.

The order strictly prohibits entry to anyone under the influence of alcohol or any other form of intoxication. Moreover, the consumption, serving, or distribution of any intoxicating liquor is banned both within the premises and in the immediate vicinity of the cremation ground.