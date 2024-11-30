Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates IISF 2024 at IIT Guwahati

The highly anticipated India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 commenced at IIT Guwahati on November 30, with a grand opening ceremony that set the stage for a vibrant four-day event, running until December 3.

This prestigious festival brings together some of the brightest young minds from India’s top educational institutions and renowned scientists, all gathered to explore the latest advancements in science and technology.

The opening ceremony was graced by Union Minister of Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. The distinguished leaders emphasized the crucial role of science and technology in shaping India's future.

The theme of this year’s festival, "Transforming India into an S&T-driven Global Manufacturing Hub", highlights the importance of integrating scientific research, technological innovation, and industrial growth to position India as a leader in global manufacturing.

IISF 2024 will feature a series of discussions, workshops, and cultural programs, covering a wide array of topics, from advancements in agriculture and healthcare to breakthroughs in power generation and communication. These sessions are designed to inspire and encourage collaboration among the nation’s top innovators.

Addressing the gathering, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscored the transformative power of technology in a nation's growth.

"In today’s world, a nation’s prosperity is tied to the integration of technology, resources, and capital. Among these, technology stands out as the most transformative force. By harnessing the disciplined pursuit of science, a nation can overcome resource limitations and reduce its dependence on external capital,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted how scientific advancements can contribute to social equity, poverty alleviation, and improvements in living standards, spanning multiple sectors, including agriculture, industry, healthcare, and transportation. "Science is the engine behind advancements that improve human life and pave the way for a brighter future," he continued.

I joined Hon’ble Union Minister of State Shri @DrJitendraSingh ji and other dignitaries at the opening of the India International Science Festival.



This is an excellent platform that aims to deepen people’s connect with science.



Do visit if you are in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/DOrVX8Cnzq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 30, 2024

He reminded the audience of India’s rich legacy in science and technology, citing ancient learning centers like Takshila and Nalanda, and honoring luminaries such as Aryabhatta and Sushruta. "India has always been a beacon of technological innovation," CM Sarma concluded, inspiring the young scholars to continue their innovative pursuits.

The event also saw the presence of key figures, including IISF National Organizing Secretary Shiv Kumar Sharma, CSIR-NIIST Director Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, and IIT Guwahati Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal, along with Minister Keshab Mahanta.

IISF 2024 is set to provide a platform for groundbreaking ideas and collaborations that will help propel India to the forefront of global science and technology, encouraging the next generation of innovators to lead the way.