IIT Guwahati Set to Host India International Science Festival from Nov 30

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is all set to host the 10th edition of India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 from November 30 to December 3, 2024.

The theme of this year’s IISF is ‘Transforming India into an S&T-driven Global Manufacturing Hub’. It underscores the government’s vision to integrate science and technology with industrial growth, aiming to position India as a global leader in manufacturing.

This marks the first time that North East India will host the prestigious festival. Since its inception, festival has grown into the country’s largest science event, attracting thousands of participants each year to promote scientific collaboration, inspire young minds, and fuel economic growth through scientific innovation.

"The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is the nodal department for this year's IISF, and a constituent laboratory of CSIR, namely the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram) is coordinating the whole festival," a press release stated.

IISF, initiated in 2015, is a unique science-society engagement festival. The first edition was organized at IIT Delhi by Vijnana Bharati, a prominent science movement in India. Since then, it has become the largest science festival in the country, connecting various sectors of society.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoS&T), through its various departments such as the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and Ministry of Earth Science (MoES), is responsible for conducting this annual event. Additionally, Vijnana Bharati has been a consistent partner since the festival's inception.