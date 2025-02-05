Assam CM Inaugurates Improved Facilities at LGBI Airport for Passenger Comfort

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the upgradation project at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati, aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and streamlining travel operations.

The key developments under this initiative include an expansion of the front platform from 270 to 1,000 square meters, complemented by 900 square meters of additional footpaths. The number of entry lanes has been increased from eight to 14, while departure lanes have been expanded from three to four. Additionally, four new DigiYatra Gates have been installed to facilitate seamless passenger movement.

Further, the security check-in area has been expanded from 300 to 450 square meters to enhance security and operational efficiency, featuring additional screening queues and upgraded furniture. A 140-meter architectural wall has been constructed, accompanied by the development of 300 square meters of new gardens.

Improvements include upgraded retail, food, and recreational facilities, ensuring a more comfortable experience for travellers. The project aligns with the ongoing efforts to modernize and upgrade the airport infrastructure to meet growing passenger demands.