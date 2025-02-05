Assam Has Built One Bridge Per Day Since 2021, Says CM

Assam is witnessing an unprecedented infrastructure revolution, with bridges and roads being constructed at a pace never seen before. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday revealed that since 2021, the state has built 1,236 bridges and over 18,000 km of roads, significantly enhancing connectivity across the region.

He informed that since 2021, Assam has built one bridge per day and constructed an average of 14.8 km of roads daily.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Your Driveway to Growth. Things in Assam are now moving at a scale & speed unheard of previously. Since 2021, we have built one bridge and almost 15 km of roads per day, i.e., 1,236 bridges and over 18,000 km of roads have been dedicated to the people as of December 2024."

Evidently, the scale of development is staggering, with new bridges rising over Assam’s vast network of rivers, cutting travel time and improving access to remote areas.

Infrastructure has been a cornerstone of the CM Sarma-led government, with major projects underway to bridge gaps—both literally and figuratively.

While these infrastructure projects promise long-term benefits, the construction phase has caused traffic disruptions, creating temporary challenges for commuters. Road diversions, congestion, and slow-moving traffic in construction zones have led to frustration, but it is believed that these inconveniences will be short-lived compared to the long-term advantages of improved connectivity.

However, a more pressing concern is the impact on Assam’s green cover. The state's rapid infrastructure expansion has coincided with a significant decline in forest cover, raising alarms among environmentalists.

According to Global Forest Watch, Assam lost 55.5 thousand hectares (kha) of tree cover between 2021 and 2023, marking a 2.2% decline since 2010. The Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) further reports that the state's total forest cover reduced from 28,325.31 sq km in 2021 to 28,313.55 sq km in 2023—a loss of 11.76 sq km in just two years. The state’s tree cover also shrunk from 2,173.62 sq km in 2021 to 2,101.46 sq km in 2023, amounting to a loss of 72.16 sq km.

While the Chief Minister’s figures showcase a bold push toward development, they also ignite debates on the quality, sustainability, and long-term benefits of these projects. Environmental activists argue that unchecked construction could have lasting consequences on Assam’s biodiversity, climate, and natural resources.

For now, the Chief Minister’s declaration signals a bold push toward a future where Assam’s road and bridge network becomes a key driver of growth.

