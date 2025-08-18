Assam CM Orders Probe After Newborn Death at GMCH NICU

In a tragic incident at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), three newborns sustained serious injuries after reportedly falling from an overcrowded ICU bed, resulting in the death of one infant. The deceased baby girl’s parents are Smita Deka and Utpal Bordoloi.

The incident occurred when three newborns were placed on a single ICU bed in the phototherapy room for the treatment of jaundice. Reports indicate that despite several empty machines being available, the staff on duty kept the infants together, leading to severe head trauma in one baby. While two infants have since been discharged without injuries, the third infant succumbed to her injuries.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited GMCH to personally assess the situation. Known for his strict approach, the CM criticised the handling of the newborns and expressed deep sadness over the tragedy. “Despite having sufficient equipment and fewer patients today, three infants were kept on one bed. This is unacceptable negligence,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced the formation of a high-level inquiry committee of three senior doctors to investigate the matter. The committee will review CCTV footage, interview staff, and submit a report within 3–4 days. The nurse on duty at the time has already been suspended pending investigation.

CM Sarma emphasised that overcrowding cannot be used as an excuse, pointing out that GMCH now has 14 medical colleges in Assam and adequate staffing. He further instructed hospital authorities to apologise to the bereaved family and ensure strict protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The CM also revealed plans to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) across Assam’s medical colleges to prevent overcrowding of infants in ICU beds and improve patient safety.

This incident has sparked concern over neonatal care and hospital management, highlighting the urgent need for strict adherence to safety protocols in Assam’s healthcare system.

