Assam CM Reviews Construction Work of Swahid Smarak in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the construction work of Swahid Smarak and Park at Paschim Boragaon in Guwahati on Friday.

CM Sarma said that the park will be built in memory of the martyrs of Assam Agitation.

The entire construction work will be done with the budget of Rs. 180 crores and it is expected to be completed by 2023 as around 50 per cent of the work has been completed so far, he added.

The park will include 13 floors, open air theatre, library cum auditorium, yoga centre, cycling track and many more.

Moreover, the place will have food court with cuisines of NE states and area for children to play and 70 per cent will remain as wetland.

CM Sarma further said the approach road to side will be widened.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Atul Bora and Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita.