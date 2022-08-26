Only Gandhis will Remain in Congress: Assam CM on Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Resignation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that only Gandhis will remain in Congress. This comes following the resignation of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
CM Sarma said about a letter written by him and the congress leader in 2015 and the similarities of it. He asserted, “In Congress, everyone knows Rahul Gandhi is immature. Sonia Gandhi is not taking care of the party. She is only trying to promote her son. It is a futile attempt.”
CM Sarma further said that as a result of Sonia’s futile attempt people loyal to Congress are leaving and claimed, “I had predicted that a time for Congress will come when only Gandhis will remain in the party and it is happening.”
“Rahul Gandhi is actually a blessing for the BJP,” he added.
Earlier today, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party with sharp jabs at the Gandhis and the organisational leadership.
In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Azad cited the sidelining of senior leaders and the increasing sway of a "coterie of inexperienced sycophants" as the reasons behind his exit from the party.
The former Rajya Sabha MP also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, blaming his "immaturity" for the Congress's dwindling political clout and poor performance in elections.
The development comes after Azad quit the post of the head of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee on August 16.