Only Gandhis will Remain in Congress: Assam CM on Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Resignation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that only Gandhis will remain in Congress. This comes following the resignation of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

CM Sarma said about a letter written by him and the congress leader in 2015 and the similarities of it. He asserted, “In Congress, everyone knows Rahul Gandhi is immature. Sonia Gandhi is not taking care of the party. She is only trying to promote her son. It is a futile attempt.”

CM Sarma further said that as a result of Sonia’s futile attempt people loyal to Congress are leaving and claimed, “I had predicted that a time for Congress will come when only Gandhis will remain in the party and it is happening.”

“Rahul Gandhi is actually a blessing for the BJP,” he added.

Earlier today, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party with sharp jabs at the Gandhis and the organisational leadership.