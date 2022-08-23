Assam CM Talks Up Several Issues As He Inaugurates Amrit Udyan In Guwahati

Opening up on several issues on what has been a busy day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday urged the people to visit the Amrit Udyan, while inaugurating it.

CM Sarma was present at Guwahati’s Hengrabari to inaugurate the newly-built Amrit Udyan. Speaking there, he mentioned that plans were in place since 2015 for the construction of the park.

For that, the land belonging to the Khadi Board was transferred to the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). Construction works for three parks were undertaken in a year, added the CM.

He further said that the first one was built and inaugurated at Maligaon, while the Amrit Udyan was built in line with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

CM Sarma went on to mention that a botanical garden will be inaugurated in the Fancy Bazar area of Guwahati by December-January.

He said, “A botanical garden is going to come up at Fancy Bazar by December this year or January next. Another park along with a pond will be built on 10 bighas land nearby the Chandmari Bus Stand.”

“The BJP office will be shifted and built along the national highway by next month,” he added.

Speaking on the newly installed traffic management systems at 20 traffic points in Guwahati, CM Sarma said, “Cameras have been added to the 20 traffic points across the city today. Construction works for the control room also began from today.”

The Assam CM was hopeful that these measures will help control the worsening traffic situation in the city.

He then elucidated on other developmental projects underway across the city. “The fly-over connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati will be completed by next year. By the end of his year, construction will begin for the fly-over connecting Palasbari and Suwalkuchi,” CM Sarma said.

He further said, “Construction for the Narengi-Kuruwa fly-over will begin next year. By September, over 10,000 beneficiaries will receive JICA water connection. Every month, around 3,000 families will receive water.”

The Assam CM said that his government has taken several steps on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. As pledged, we will do more good work in the coming 25 years, he said.