Assam CM Talks Up Several Issues As He Inaugurates Amrit Udyan In Guwahati

Opening up on several issues on what has been a busy day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday urged the people to visit the Amrit Udyan, while inaugurating it.
CM Sarma was present at Guwahati’s Hengrabari to inaugurate the newly-built Amrit Udyan. Speaking there, he mentioned that plans were in place since 2015 for the construction of the park.
For that, the land belonging to the Khadi Board was transferred to the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). Construction works for three parks were undertaken in a year, added the CM.
He further said that the first one was built and inaugurated at Maligaon, while the Amrit Udyan was built in line with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
CM Sarma went on to mention that a botanical garden will be inaugurated in the Fancy Bazar area of Guwahati by December-January.
He said, “A botanical garden is going to come up at Fancy Bazar by December this year or January next. Another park along with a pond will be built on 10 bighas land nearby the Chandmari Bus Stand.”
“The BJP office will be shifted and built along the national highway by next month,” he added.
Speaking on the newly installed traffic management systems at 20 traffic points in Guwahati, CM Sarma said, “Cameras have been added to the 20 traffic points across the city today. Construction works for the control room also began from today.”
The Assam CM was hopeful that these measures will help control the worsening traffic situation in the city.
He then elucidated on other developmental projects underway across the city. “The fly-over connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati will be completed by next year. By the end of his year, construction will begin for the fly-over connecting Palasbari and Suwalkuchi,” CM Sarma said.
He further said, “Construction for the Narengi-Kuruwa fly-over will begin next year. By September, over 10,000 beneficiaries will receive JICA water connection. Every month, around 3,000 families will receive water.”
The Assam CM said that his government has taken several steps on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. As pledged, we will do more good work in the coming 25 years, he said.
He further urged citizens to plant a sapling which he said will be known as ‘Amrit Trees’ as they have been planted during ‘Amrit Kal’.
Meanwhile, saying that people who come from different parts of the state to Guwahati for work or other reasons should never forget their roots, CM Sarma announced that three-day holidays will be given in January for people to visit their native places to meet their loved ones.
He said that everyone should love and respect their parents, and for that reason three-day leave will be given to them go and meet their parents.
Speaking on the recently launched Vidyanjali 2.0 programme of the state government, which allows well-meaning people of the society to voluntarily support schools, CM Sarma condemned the critical views of some journalists.
He said, “Only a few journalists are questioning the mission. I urge those who would like to volunteer to come forward.”
The CM also addressed the matter of internet-shutdown throughout Assam for the state-level job examinations, saying, “The decision was taken keeping the sons and daughters of the poverty-stricken like the Rickshaw-pullers and handcart-pullers to ensure the exams are conducted in a free and fair manner.”
Moreover, he said, “Many have complained that they could not avail Ola and Uber services due to it. According to me, it has come as a boon for the cab-drivers. Their children will get these jobs. At least they will not be forced to pay bribes to get these jobs.”
“I also did not have internet during that time,” added the Assam CM.
While there, the CM lent his words to the debate over English language as the mode of teaching in Assam, saying, “Relatives of workers of all these student organizations study in English-medium institutes. I have a list of them all.”
Pointing out that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others, he said that the government of Assam will always stand by its people.
“Children from rich backgrounds move to Delhi to see these huge parks, now you can enjoy them here,” said CM Sarma as he concluded his speech.