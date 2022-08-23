Adani Enterprises To Acquire NDTV, Launch Open Offer

Adani Enterprises announced on Tuesday that its media unit will indirectly acquire a 29.18 per cent stake in New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) and launch an open offer for another 26 per cent stake in the media house.

In a statement to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Adani Enterprises said, “We hereby inform you that AMNL, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has acquired 100 percent equity stake in VCPL, in accordance with the terms contemplated under the purchase agreement dated 23rd August, 2022 executed between AMNL, Nextwave Televentures Private Limited (“NTPL”), Eminent Networks Private Limited (“ENPL”, collectively with NTPL as “Sellers”) and VCPL.”

However, in its statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) yesterday, NDTV clarified, “In the best interests of our shareholders – that we have clarified to the journalist in writing that this is a baseless rumour, and that Radhika and Prannoy Roy are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of their stake in NDTV. They individually and through their company, RRPR Holding Private Limited, continue to hold 61.45 percent of the total paid-up share capital of NDTV.”