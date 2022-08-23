Dream That I Had In 2003 Has Come True Today: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while on his visit to the old Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) bungalow on Tuesday said the first step towards his dream for the city that he had as the minister of development in 2003, has manifested today.

The CM was finalizing the locations for beautification works along the Brahmaputra today. He was accompanied by officials of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on his visit.

Speaking there, CM Sarma mentioned that there will be no buildings on the stretch starting from the Sukreswar temple to the Chief Justice Residence.