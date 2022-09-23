Assam CM To Hand Appointment Letters In Mass Gathering Today

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will on Friday distribute appointment letters to recent recruits in 21 departments of the state government.

In a ceremonial function organised at the Veterinary Field at Khanapara in Guwahati, the Assam CM will hand letters to 11,202 candidates who cleared the state-level examinations to be appointed to various departments of the government.

This is the second such mass appointment letter distribution with fresh recruits arriving from across the state to Guwahati, early today morning.

Taking to Twitter CM Sarma said, “We commit, we deliver- Major milestone in our drive to ensure one lakh jobs in Assam. Following 27,737 successful recruitments, GoA will now hand over appointment letters to 11,202 candidates in 21 govt depts on September 23, 2022, in a ceremonial function in Khanapara, Guwahati.”