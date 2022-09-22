IRCTC Announces Tour Package For Jyotirlinga Yatra Devotees

With an initiative to boost tourism in India, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced another tour package for Jyotilinga Yatra devotees.

The package will include seven nights and eight days long tour in which pilgrims will explore the most sacred temples.

The interested devotees will have to board a Special Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train which will start on October 15.

The IRCTC tweeted, “Pay homage at #India's most sacred temples with #IRCTCTourism's 8D/7N Jyotirling Yatra. All-incl. tour package starts at ₹ 15,150/-pp* only. Hurry!”

The package will be covering jyotirlingas including Omkareshwer, Mahakaleshwer, Somnath, Nageshwer, Bhet Dwarka, and Shivrajpur Beach.