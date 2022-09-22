IRCTC Announces Tour Package For Jyotirlinga Yatra Devotees

With an initiative to boost tourism in India, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced another tour package for Jyotilinga Yatra devotees.
The package will include seven nights and eight days long tour in which pilgrims will explore the most sacred temples.
The interested devotees will have to board a Special Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train which will start on October 15.
The IRCTC tweeted, “Pay homage at #India's most sacred temples with #IRCTCTourism's 8D/7N Jyotirling Yatra. All-incl. tour package starts at ₹ 15,150/-pp* only. Hurry!”
The package will be covering jyotirlingas including Omkareshwer, Mahakaleshwer, Somnath, Nageshwer, Bhet Dwarka, and Shivrajpur Beach.
The tour is going to start from October 15-22. It will have various onboarding and de-boarding points at Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj Sangam, Lucknow and Virangana Laxmi Bai.
The package will cost Rs. 15, 150 and the passengers will have to travel in a sleeper class which includes accommodations, transfer between the sites, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, tour escort, security on the train, and travel insurance.
Earlier, IRCTC announced Navratri Special Tourist Train for Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on September 30.