Assam CM Urges Media to Reflect and Align With Aspirations of Youth

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that both print and electronic media must align with the aspirations of the state's youth to remain relevant in the modern age.

Speaking at the interactive session ‘Notun Dinor Aalap’ with senior journalists and distinguished individuals held in Guwahati on Wednesday, CM Sarma pointed out that society has evolved, and the youth now have new questions.

CM Sarma said, “Assam is now an aspirational state and the media, too, should be aspirational. It should not remain imprisoned in the decades of '70s, '80s and '90s of the last century and reflect the hopes and thoughts of the new generation."

"Today Assam wants news about when the state will get a defence corridor, and how to benefit from the semiconductor facility but some media houses have become prisoners of pessimism. My appeal to the media in Assam is to come out of the prism of the last century, report the changes that are taking place and not dwell on the negatives of the past," he added.

He also noted the growing influence of social media, which is rapidly surpassing traditional media in terms of viewership.

“The youth have embraced social media which is taking over the print and electronic media as far as viewership is concerned,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the significant decline in the circulation of Assamese language newspapers, describing it as a worrying trend that affects employment in the industry. CM Sarma further highlighted the shifting trend in advertisements, with businesses moving away from print and electronic media toward social media platforms. “Advertisements are coming out of print and electronic media to social media and this is a matter of concern,” he stated.

The CM pointed out that his social media engagement has seen significant success, citing three recent videos with one crore views each on topics such as the reduction in accidents, the upcoming 'Advantage Assam' conclave, and potential investments, including a semiconductor assembly unit in Jagiroad.

Regarding the welfare of journalists, Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that if the media industry thrives, the government will provide necessary benefits and incentives. However, he stressed that the immediate priority is to ensure that both print and electronic media adapt to the changing landscape.

“The priority, however, is to collectively strive to ensure that the print and electronic media reorient and reinvent itself in a manner that reflects the hopes and aspirations of society and the youth in particular,” he concluded.