Assam's 5th Kendriya Vidyalaya To Come Up At Jagiroad

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved the establishment of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under Civil and Defence sectors. One of the 85 sanctioned KVs will come up at Jagiroad in the Morigaon district of Assam, adding to its existing four institutes.

Additionally, the state will also get six new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in Sonitpur, Charaideo, Hojai, Majuli, South Salmara-Mankachar, and West Karbi Anglong districts, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

The project entails a budget of Rs 5,872.08 crore over eight years, starting in 2025-26. This includes Rs 2,862.71 crore earmarked for capital expenditure and Rs 3,009.37 crore for operational expenses. These schools are expected to accommodate approximately 82,560 students. Furthermore, the expansion will create 5,388 permanent employment opportunities, with additional job creation likely during construction and allied activities.

Currently, 1,256 Kendriya Vidyalayas, including three international branches in Moscow, Kathmandu, and Tehran, cater to over 13.56 lakh students. Established in 1962, KVs were designed to serve the children of transferable Central Government, Defence, and Paramilitary employees. Over the years, they have also become a vital resource for families in remote and underdeveloped areas.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, almost all KVs have been designated as PM SHRI schools, showcasing innovative teaching methods, cutting-edge infrastructure, and exemplary implementation of NEP 2020 principles. With consistently high performance in CBSE board exams, Kendriya Vidyalayas remain a preferred choice for quality education, and demand for admissions has seen steady growth each year.

Himanta thanks PM Modi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for boosting "School Education in Assam". "Extremely grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for the Union Cabinet’s decision to establish one new Kendriya Vidyalaya at Jagiroad and six new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in Sonitpur, Charaideo, Hojai, Majuli, South Salmara-Mankachar, and West Karbi Anglong districts," he wrote on X.