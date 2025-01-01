Assam Cabinet's First Meeting of 2025: Key Decisions to Propel Progress

In the first Assam Cabinet meeting of 2025, a series of key decisions were taken to drive the state’s development and address key policy areas.

Convened under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the cabinet meeting on Wednesday focused on initiatives spanning economic growth, social welfare, and infrastructure development.

The key cabinet decisions taken today are:

Streamlining mutual transfer through Swagata Satirtha

To allow a seamless mutual transfer process among Grade III & Grade IV employees, the Assam Cabinet has accorded approval to the process of mutual transfer through the Swagata Satirtha Mutual Transfer online portal

Boost to Connectivity and Rural Development:

To give fillip to rural connectivity and rural infrastructure, 104 projects worth Rs 210.8 crore were approved today, benefitting people in 12 districts of the State

Ensuring Har Ghar Jal

To ensure clean drinking water to households in urban areas, the Cabinet has approved Rs 207.92 crore for carrying out water supply projects in four towns, at Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tezpur & North Lakhimpur, under the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF)

Assam Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Rules, 2024

To streamline birth and death registration processes and to make registration citizen-friendly, the Cabinet has approved the Assam Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Rules, 2024