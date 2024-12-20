Assam Congress Chief Slams BJP’s ‘Bullets Over Democracy’ Approach

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah was released after being detained twice in a single day, escalating political tensions across the state. His detention came on the day of the Shraddhanjali program for Mridul Islam, a victim of the 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march.

Addressing the media before his detention, Borah launched a blistering attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of authoritarianism and questioning his motives.

"Today was the Shraddhanjali program of 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' March martyr Mridul Islam. What is this CM's arrogance that he will not allow people to come near Janata Bhavan? What is the meaning of Janata Bhavan? If people are not allowed near it, they might as well rename it to Police Bhavan. If Janata Bhavan stays under police control, it should be converted into a police headquarters. "

Referring to the government’s actions against protests, Borah vowed to continue the agitation across the state. "From Monday onwards, the movement will resume across districts. Himanta Biswa Sarma cannot suppress this agitation. I don’t know where this idea comes from in his mind—that Congress leaders are doing this to appease Delhi. This tendency exists only in him."

Borah also criticized Sarma’s role in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, saying, "It was Himanta Biswa Sarma who opened fire on Assamese youths during the CAA protests, killing them to win Delhi's favor and secure his position as Chief Minister. Now he’s attempting the same tactics, but we are unafraid."

He further highlighted past instances of BJP-led protests to expose alleged hypocrisy. "When BJP ministers like Smriti Irani and Prasanta Phukan protested by wearing onion garlands, was that not a movement? When Minister Ranjit Das held placards disrupting the Assembly, what was that? In 2015, Himanta Biswa Sarma broke the gates of the Assembly in protest. What was that?"

Accusing the government of corruption, Borah said, "The Chief Minister is focused on installing Adani’s meters to loot Rs 4,000 crores. The tragedy of Mridul Islam’s wife becoming a widow—who is responsible for that? Who will take responsibility? I offered to take responsibility, but Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks only of firing bullets. If I am killed, who will take responsibility?"

Concluding his address, Borah emphasized the erosion of democratic values under BJP rule. "During Congress’ 15 years in power, no BJP leader visiting Assam was ever detained or humiliated. We escorted them with respect. But now, under this BJP regime, democracy is under threat."

As the Congress vows to fight the BJP government's alleged corruption and authoritarianism, Assam’s political climate is set for a heated confrontation in the days to come.