Assam Police Should Change Their Insignia to 'HBS' from 'APS': Zubair Anam

Assam Youth Congress President Zubair Anam took a strong jibe at Assam Police after several Congress leaders were detained during protests held in front of the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday.

Zubair Anam condemned the actions of the police, stating that the insignia on Assam Police uniforms should be changed into HBS, meaning 'Himanta Biswa Service' instead of APS.

Speaking to media persons, Anam said, “As long as our leaders and workers remain detained, we will continue our sit-in protests on the streets till they are released.”

“The insignia on Assam Police uniforms reads APS-Assam Police Service. Instead, it should now say HBS-Himanta Biswa Service because the Assam Police is not working for the people; they are working for the Himanta Biswa Sarma. They are engaged in political work, not public service,” added Anam.

Anam emphasized that today's protest was not planned as a political demonstration but rather as a peaceful interfaith prayer gathering.

He continued, "Our National President was detained earlier today in the fear of an agitation to break out. Since they are afraid of an agitation, it is now inevitable. We will stick to protests till our detained leaders are not released."

In response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks that the ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ march lacked police approval, Anam countered, “The APCC had informed the police about the march, and the police had stamped it with their seal and signature. It's not about permission; the police have admitted they made a mistake. Today, we did not seek permission. We also want to see how far the police can go. If they shoot, let them shoot. If they kill, let them kill. We are ready."

Notably, the Congress party's protest in Dispur turned heated today as party workers attempted to gherao the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati. The protest saw heavy intervention from fully-geared Assam Police who quickly moved in to block the protesters. During the agitation, several party leaders, including Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah and senior leader Ripun Bora, were detained by the police. Both the leaders, along with other party workers, were taken away in a police vehicle as the protest continued.