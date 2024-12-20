Akhil Gogoi Hits Out at Himanta, Says "You Can’t Stifle Assam's Voice"

In a scathing attack on Assam's BJP government, Akhil Gogoi, leader of the Raijor Dal, accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of stifling democratic protests and subjecting the people of Assam to authoritarian rule.

Addressing the press today, Gogoi criticized the government's aggressive push for smart meters, calling it a cover for "looting the people."

"If we can't protest in front of Raj Bhavan, then we will have no choice but to take our protests to the jungle," said Gogoi.

"But the Chief Minister says we can't protest where political leaders sit. This is a direct attack on our right to express dissent. If the wound is here, that’s where the antidote must be applied, and today, Assam’s people are protesting against smart meters across villages," remarked Gogoi.

Gogoi pointed out that Assam has become a national leader in the installation of smart meters, which he claimed are part of a broader scheme to burden the common people financially.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed he would make Assam No. 1, and he has succeeded – but it's only in looting people through smart meters. Assam is No. 1 in smart meter installations, and at the same time, it leads in infant mortality, maternity mortality, and school dropouts. We are ranked No. 4 from last in per capita income. This is a clear failure of the Assam government," claimed Gogoi.

Referring to the CM’s claims about his government’s success, Gogoi starkly reminded the public that Sarma’s leadership has led to a dire situation where people are forced to endure hardships under a government that disregards their voices.

"Assam’s people are being harassed by forcefully installing smart meters, and when they protest, they are silenced. What is Himanta Biswa Sarma trying to do—stop the people from speaking up? He is not above the law. He cannot silence Assam’s people," stated Gogoi.

The fiery rhetoric continued as Gogoi drew parallels to Hitler’s rule, condemning the recent detention of Uday Bhanu, National President of the Indian Youth Congress.

"Such incidents never happened in Assam’s history until Himanta Biswa Sarma’s regime. This is not governance, this is authoritarianism. Congress protested nationwide, but only in Assam and Uttar Pradesh did a Congress leader die. This is the result of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s 'Hitler Raj,' and it's an unfortunate chapter for Assam," he said.

Gogoi also criticized the government's close ties with corporate giants like Adani and Ambani, accusing them of taking over Assam’s resources, from smart meters to airports and coal mines.

"Adani and Ambani are everywhere. From smart meters to the airports, ports, and coal mines – this government is handing everything to them, while the people suffer. And when the people protest, they are met with force," he further stated.

Furthermore, Gogoi warned Sarma to stop his authoritarian approach, urging the CM to remember that Assam belongs to its people, not to corporate interests.

"The people of Assam will not be silenced. This 'Hitler Raj' must end, and we will continue to protest, no matter where we are forced to do it," he lambasted.

Gogoi's remarks reflect growing discontent in Assam as the BJP government faces increasing opposition over policies that critics argue benefit big corporations at the expense of the common people.