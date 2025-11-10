Assam down town University Shines at Eastern India’s Premier Hackathon

A team of young innovators from Assam Down Town University (AdtU) has brought laurels to the state by clinching the First Position at “Hack <N> Pitch”, Eastern India’s premier 24-hour product-based hackathon, held at Jadavpur University, Kolkata, from November 7 to 8.

The winning team, comprising Monojeet Paul, Bickey Sinha, and Aslam Hussain — all third-semester students of B.Tech CSE (IBM) under the Faculty of Computer Technology (FoCT) — triumphed over 25 competing teams representing reputed institutions from across the country.

The event, known for testing participants on innovation, design thinking, and real-world problem-solving, witnessed intense competition among some of the brightest young minds in technology.

The AdtU team’s innovative approach, collaborative spirit, and technical precision set them apart, earning them the top spot in this prestigious contest.

Speaking on the achievement, representatives from the Faculty of Computer Technology expressed immense pride in the students’ success, describing it as a reflection of AdtU’s growing reputation for technical excellence and its emphasis on practical, industry-oriented education.

The university further congratulated the trio for their exceptional accomplishment and for bringing recognition to the AdtU fraternity.

It reaffirmed its mission to empower students with global exposure and hands-on learning experiences through hackathons, innovation challenges, and collaborative industry programs.

With this win, Assam Down Town University continues to cement its place among the leading institutions in Eastern India that actively promote innovation-driven learning and entrepreneurial growth.

