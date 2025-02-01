Assam Govt Employees Demand Old Pension System, Threaten Protests

In a resounding call for the restoration of the Old Pension System (OPS), government employees in Assam have united under the banner of the All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association, marking a pivotal moment in their long-standing struggle.

Advertisment

The employees, who have faced significant cuts in their pensions under the newly introduced National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension System (UPS), are now escalating their demands, with the potential for larger protests if their calls go unheard.

The OPS, a system where pensions are guaranteed based on the last salary drawn, offers economic security and ensures dearness allowance linked to the price of goods. Pensioners over 80 years of age are entitled to a 20% increase in their pensions, and those over 90 years, 40%.

However, the introduction of NPS, with its market-linked structure and lack of certain benefits, has sparked intense dissatisfaction. Employees who were once receiving monthly salaries between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 are now seeing their pensions reduced to as little as Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 a month. This drastic shift, they argue, undermines their dignity and financial security after years of dedicated service.

The newly introduced Unified Pension System (UPS) has not met expectations, critics say. The UPS, similar to NPS, operates as a market-linked system, offering no guaranteed return on the 10% employee contribution and eliminating crucial benefits like Death Cum Retirement Gratuity (DCRG).

Additionally, the system lacks provisions for revision in accordance with Pay Commission recommendations, and the family pension structure is seen as flawed and inadequate.

According to the Supreme Court of India, pension is a statutory right, not a benevolent gift from the employer. The Court has repeatedly emphasized that pensions are a rightful entitlement for past services rendered and not subject to the whims of the employer. Discontinuation of economic security for pensioners, the Court stated, is unconstitutional under Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

In a powerful show of unity, Assam’s government workforce observed a “Black Day” to protest the current pension system and demand the immediate restoration of OPS.

The All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association, which was founded in August 2018, has led the charge for this cause, rallying teachers, employees, and workers across Assam. Their unified voice has garnered strong support from various organizations, with leaders asserting that the struggle is far from over.

“This struggle will only intensify,” warned a representative from the Association. “If the government continues to ignore our rightful demands, we are ready to escalate to hardcore democratic demonstrations starting in March this year.”

The peaceful observance of “Black Day” signals a critical turning point. Workers and pensioners, who once contributed significantly to the state’s development, now demand a system that provides them with the security and dignity they deserve in their retirement years.

The government is under growing pressure to address the concerns raised by the employees and consider the urgent need for pension reform. As the employees prepare for more rigorous protests, the call to restore the Old Pension System echoes louder than ever, with hopes that the government will heed their demands before further unrest unfolds.