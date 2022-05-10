Assam Govt Has Made Good Progress In Providing Jobs: CM Sarma

Chief minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that his government has progressed well in its resolve to provide one lakh recruitments.

Speaking at the event organized on the occasion of the completion of one year of his government in power at Khanapara in Guwahati, CM Sarma thanked Union home minister Amit Shah and former Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who were present alongside him.

CM Sarma highlighted the achievements during his time in office. He said, “Narcotic substances worth around Rs 5,550 crores were seized and destroyed.”

“The monthly financial assistance under the Orunodoi scheme will be increased to Rs 1,250 from Rs 830. More than eight lakh people have received assistance under the Mission Basundhara, aimed at providing assistance in land-related matters,” he said.

The Assam CM also announced that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati will be functional from November this year.

“The gap between the government and the people of the state has been reduced with the help of digital services. We will take the state forward in the path of prosperity through hard work,” CM Sarma said.