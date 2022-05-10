Assam Govt Has Made Good Progress In Providing Jobs: CM Sarma

Chief minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that his government has progressed well in its resolve to provide one lakh recruitments.
Speaking at the event organized on the occasion of the completion of one year of his government in power at Khanapara in Guwahati, CM Sarma thanked Union home minister Amit Shah and former Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who were present alongside him.
CM Sarma highlighted the achievements during his time in office. He said, “Narcotic substances worth around Rs 5,550 crores were seized and destroyed.”
“The monthly financial assistance under the Orunodoi scheme will be increased to Rs 1,250 from Rs 830. More than eight lakh people have received assistance under the Mission Basundhara, aimed at providing assistance in land-related matters,” he said.
The Assam CM also announced that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati will be functional from November this year.
“The gap between the government and the people of the state has been reduced with the help of digital services. We will take the state forward in the path of prosperity through hard work,” CM Sarma said.
He added, “My promise to the state is that Assam will be one of the best states in the entire country. In the process we will work towards the development of the nation.”
CM Sarma concluded by thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah for taking India forward.
It may be noted that the event was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and Union minister and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. Amit Shah is in Guwahati was present at the event on the final day of his three-day Assam visit.
Speaking earlier, Shah said CM Sarma has led the entire Northeast towards a peaceful environment.
The Union home minister also presented the Assam Police with the prestigious ‘President’s Colour’ Award for exemplary service during the past 25 years. Assam Police is the 10th force in the country to receive this honour.