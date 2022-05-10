CM Sarma Has Led Entire Northeast Towards Peace: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Assam CM Sarma has led the entire Northeast towards a peaceful environment, at an event in Guwahati’s Khanapara.

The Union home minister took part in the event on the completion of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma led government’s one year in office organized at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara.

He attended the programme as a part of his three-day visit to the state, arriving late at night on Sunday in Guwahati.

Former Chief minister of Assam and current Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied Shah to the event.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, “There has been development in Assam in one year of the CM Sarma led government. I thank Dr. Sarma and the entire cabinet for that.”

“I hope that the stringent cattle protection laws enacted under Dr. Sarma’s leadership will go a long way,” he said.