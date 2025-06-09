Assam Govt to Form Permanent Satra Aayog, Says CM Sarma

The Satra Aayog, constituted to assess the condition of Satra lands across the state, submitted its final report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today. The Aayog, set up on November 24, 2021, was headed by MLA Pradip Hazarika, with MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarma as its members.

The commission visited 126 Satras across Assam to examine their present conditions—particularly encroachment-related issues—and has now submitted a comprehensive report with key recommendations to the state government.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sarma stated, “The submission of the final report marks an important day in the socio-cultural life of Assam. I consider myself happy to receive this report of the Aayog, which reviewed and assessed the problems of Satra lands necessitated because of encroachment. The government will study the report very minutely and exhaustively to meet its recommendations.”

Satras, the eternal creation of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev are the heart of the Vaishnavite movement in Assam and our treasured heritage.



Today, the Satra Commission set up to recommend ways to recover encroached Satra lands submitted its report.



Permanent Satra Aayog to Be Formed

In a major announcement, the Chief Minister declared that the government would soon constitute a Permanent Satra Aayog, which will be empowered both financially and administratively to work for the welfare of the Satras and ensure their sustainability.

“This year itself, the government will form a permanent Satra Aayog which will be entrusted with financial grants, judicial authority, and institutional responsibilities. A law to that effect will be introduced in either September or February,” Sarma informed.

He added, “The Aayog will formulate a 25-year vision plan to revamp the institutional framework of the Satras and ensure their sustainability across Assam.”

On Threats to Satras and Cultural Identity

Reflecting on the state of Satras in areas like Barpeta and Dhubri, the Chief Minister said many of these revered institutions face existential threats due to land encroachments and demographic pressures.

“Barpeta, Dhubri — our people are reluctant to visit those Satras; the environment is not pleasant. Had there been no BJP government in Assam, perhaps the Bordowa Satra would have been run with oil lamps provided by Badruddin Ajmal,” he said.

Sarma strongly criticized previous administrations for their inaction. “No earlier government ever took the initiative to address the problems of the Satras. The current government, after coming to power, undertook steps to protect and revive the Satras.”

He also alleged that deliberate attempts had been made to disturb communal harmony around Satra lands. “When beef is consumed and mosques are constructed next to Namghars, it disrupts understanding between communities,” he stated.

“The encroachers adopted such tactics to displace indigenous people from Satra regions, forcing them to retreat like defeated soldiers,” he remarked, specifically referencing regions such as Barpeta and Goalpara.

Appeal for Youth Participation and Community Effort

Stressing the need for collective action, Sarma called upon the youth to reconnect with Assam’s spiritual traditions. “Young boys must come to the fold of the Satra culture. We must involve our youth in the Satra institutions.”

He also encouraged larger Satras to assist smaller ones, saying, “Bigger Satras should take it upon themselves to help the smaller Satras. They must undertake transformative works to empower all Satras and spread the tenets of Vaishnavism.”

Sarma acknowledged the state’s limitations in revitalising all Satras single-handedly. “It would be very difficult for the government to empower all 922 Satras. Therefore, I appeal to the people of Assam to work collectively to protect Satra lands and help them fulfil the missions for which they were established.”

Satra Legacy and Historical Importance

The Chief Minister reiterated the legacy of Assam’s Vaishnavite movement and its foundational figures. “Srimanta Sankardeva introduced Neo-Vaishnavism and took a crucial role in setting up the Satras for the propagation of cultural and spiritual values. Along with Madhavdeva, Sri Damodardeva, and Sri Harideva, established the core of Assamese spiritual identity.”

“Today, the Satras are confronted with numerous challenges. Many are merely performing their duties by lighting lamps and keeping tradition alive in the most minimal way,” he said, stressing that revival and institutional strengthening are essential for long-term cultural preservation.