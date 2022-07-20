Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya Pays Surprise Visit To Meen Bhawan

The minister for transport, fisheries and excise in Assam, Parimal Suklabaidya on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Meen Bhawan, the Directorate of Fisheries Office in Guwahati’s Birubari.
The state minister paid the surprise visit in the wake of the launch of the Chief Minister’s Institutional Plantation Programme.
Suklabaidya inspected each and every room of the directorate during his visit. He also enquired about the employees who were absent during work hours.
According to reports, the minister also checked on the functioning of the office and further issued strict directions to the respective superintendents to adhere to office decorum and work ethics.
Meanwhile, Suklabaidya also instructed the director to assign a nodal officer to assure cleanliness of the office premises and brief the minister on the same in the next 10 days.