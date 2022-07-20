Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya Pays Surprise Visit To Meen Bhawan

The minister for transport, fisheries and excise in Assam, Parimal Suklabaidya on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Meen Bhawan, the Directorate of Fisheries Office in Guwahati’s Birubari.

The state minister paid the surprise visit in the wake of the launch of the Chief Minister’s Institutional Plantation Programme.

Suklabaidya inspected each and every room of the directorate during his visit. He also enquired about the employees who were absent during work hours.