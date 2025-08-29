Assam Pays Glowing Tribute to Golap Borbora on His Birth Centenary

Assam on Friday united to pay tribute to the towering figure of Golap Borbora, Assam's first non-Congress Chief Minister, on his birth centenary with a dignified celebration of his life and ideals. The programme at the state level was organized at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati and was attended by a group of dignitaries like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who eulogized Borbora as a visionary reformer, freedom fighter, and one of independent India's committed socialists.

Born in 1925 in Golaghat and brought up in Tinsukia, Borbora's political life was moulded while he was a student in Kolkata, where he was influenced by the stalwarts Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia. Their doctrines of socialism and selfless service left an indelible mark on the young Borbora, who became a leading figure in the socialist movement and one of the earliest voices of opposition during post-independence Assam.

His initial significant political act of defiance was in 1950, when he joined the Satyagraha movement. Borbora spent six months in prison following his leading of a satyagrahi procession in 1957, an indication of a lifetime of activism to come.

In 1968, he achieved a first when he became the first opposition member from Assam to find his place in the Rajya Sabha. But it was a decade later, in 1978, that history was made when he brought an end to decades of Congress rule in Assam. His rise to the Chief Minister's chair not only brought a change of politics but also a wave of reforms that were people-centric and have had a lasting influence.

Delivering the keynote address at the centenary ceremony, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma drew a detailed picture of Borbora's legacy. "His first order of business as Chief Minister was to provide free education till Class 10, giving children from every economic stratum an opportunity to fly," Sarma explained. "He advocated accessible healthcare and provided job opportunities in banks and railways for the youth of Assam. His government was based on integrity, inclusivity, and the vision of an infiltrator-free, corruption-free Assam."

Sarma also remembered Borbora's trailblazing effort in launching election reforms in his period. "He made very bold moves to update the voter rolls and initiated a probe into unauthorized voters. Close to 36,000 names were found to be foreigners then. It was this foundation which later kindled the Assam Movement," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the chief guest at the event, praised Borbora for his ideological clarity and courage. “He was a true nationalist and a socialist who governed with a deep sense of responsibility toward the poor and marginalised. His commitment to public welfare resonates deeply with the governance model of Prime Minister Modi,” Shah said. "Taking a cue from Borbora's vision, the Centre has today kicked off an ambitious mission to research demographic changes and address the problem of illegal migration across the country. Assam's endeavour to drive out infiltrators from its soil is an extension of the path he initially paved."

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was also at the event, shared a similar sentiment. In a tweet, he called Borbora "a fearless voice against the Emergency" and an epitome of clean politics in India. "He fought against corruption and dynastic politics, and his legacy is now more pertinent than ever in these times," Sonowal stated.

Borbora's son, Pankaj Borbora, had warmest thanks for the state government for remembering his father in such a big way. "His work transcended political success. He set the tone for Assam's struggle against illegal migration in the Mangaldoi by-election of 1978. Had that process continued in all constituencies, the scenario could have been entirely different today," he mused.

Golap Borbora died on March 19, 2006, at the age of 81. But almost two decades on, his legacy continues to glow. Recalled for his humility, integrity, and unflinching commitment to social justice, Borbora's centenary was not merely a celebration of a statesman but an occasion to look back and meditate on what ethical, reformist government really means.