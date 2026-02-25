Assam Police Hosts Lecture on Strengthening Child-Friendly Justice System in Guwahati

The Assam Police on Tuesday organised a keynote lecture in Guwahati focusing on strengthening child-friendly practices across the justice delivery system.

The keynote address was delivered by Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, who spoke about the evolution of child rights laws and the challenges involved in protecting them in present times.

Stressing the need for sensitivity, he said children must be treated as “citizens of the present” whose rights deserve immediate protection. He also underlined that a strong legal framework alone is not enough without empathy in its implementation.

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, who also chairs the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, highlighted the importance of building institutional sensitivity while dealing with children within the justice system. He reaffirmed the commitment of Assam Police to strengthening child-friendly policing practices across the state.

The programme was attended by several judges of the Gauhati High Court, including Justice Kalyan Rai Surana, Justice Arun Dev Choudhury and Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita. Judges of POCSO Courts, senior government and judicial officers, child protection officials and police personnel were also present.

The event was organised in collaboration with UNICEF and Assam-based child rights organisation UTSAH.

