Assam: Several Youth Leaders Join BJP's Youth Wing In Mass Joining

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday informed that over 46 youths including the president of Cotton University Students Union (CUSU) and the former state general secretary of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) joined the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state unit.

Taking to social media, Hazarika said that he was a part of the event organised today at the headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh during which the youth leaders joined the party’state unit’s youth wing.

CUSU President Niyor Deka and former state GS of NSUI Gunjan Burman were among many others to join the BJP’s youth wing today.

The state water resources minister, Hazarika said that he was joined by the party’s state President Bhabesh Kalita and cabinet colleague Jayanta Malla Baruah, among others at the event.

He wrote on Facebook, “I attended a Joining Ceremony today, organised at the headquarters of Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh by initiative of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.”