National

ITBP Constable Shoots 3 Colleagues, Kills Self In J&K

The incident took place at Devika Ghat Community Centre in Udhampur at around 3.30 pm.
ITBP Constable Shoots 3 Colleagues, Kills Self In J&K
An ITBP constable in Jammu and Kashmir fired at three colleagues and then killed himself | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

A constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) posted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur opened fire on three colleagues before shooting himself dead on Saturday.

The incident took place at Devika Ghat Community Centre in Udhampur at around 3.30 pm.

The constable has been identified as Bhupendra Singh and was from the 8th Battalion of ITBP. He was a part of an ad-hoc battalion deployed in Jammu and Kashmir looking after security duties, reported ANI.

Also Read
Guwahati: Ganja Seized at Kamakhya Railway Station, 2 Held

A statement from ITBP said, “A constable of ITBP's 8th Battalion was reported to have opened fire injuring his three colleagues in Udhampur, J&K. He later shot himself and died.”

“All injured have been shifted to the Hospital and are safe and a court of inquiry has been ordered,” it added.

According to the statement, Constable Bhupendra Singh was part of the F Company of the 2nd ad-hoc Battalion of the ITBP.

Also Read
90% Drugs Smugglers Held In Assam Are Muslim: Congress MLA Siddique Ahmed
Constable
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com