ITBP Constable Shoots 3 Colleagues, Kills Self In J&K

A constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) posted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur opened fire on three colleagues before shooting himself dead on Saturday.

The incident took place at Devika Ghat Community Centre in Udhampur at around 3.30 pm.

The constable has been identified as Bhupendra Singh and was from the 8th Battalion of ITBP. He was a part of an ad-hoc battalion deployed in Jammu and Kashmir looking after security duties, reported ANI.