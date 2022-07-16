ITBP Constable Shoots 3 Colleagues, Kills Self In J&K

A constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) posted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur opened fire on three colleagues before shooting himself dead on Saturday.
The incident took place at Devika Ghat Community Centre in Udhampur at around 3.30 pm.
The constable has been identified as Bhupendra Singh and was from the 8th Battalion of ITBP. He was a part of an ad-hoc battalion deployed in Jammu and Kashmir looking after security duties, reported ANI.
A statement from ITBP said, “A constable of ITBP's 8th Battalion was reported to have opened fire injuring his three colleagues in Udhampur, J&K. He later shot himself and died.”
“All injured have been shifted to the Hospital and are safe and a court of inquiry has been ordered,” it added.
According to the statement, Constable Bhupendra Singh was part of the F Company of the 2nd ad-hoc Battalion of the ITBP.