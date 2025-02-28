"Assam to Emerge as Leading Industrial Hub Before Advantage Assam 3.0": CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press conference in Guwahati regarding the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, expressed optimism about industrial growth in the state. He exuded confidence that Assam will turn into a leading industrial state before Advantage Assam 3.0.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, “We are hopeful that the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit will bring an environment conducive to industrial development in the state. If we work continuously for four years, we can make this investment a success.”

Discussing the long-term vision, the Chief Minister said, “Before Advantage Assam 3.0, Assam will emerge as a leading industrial state. We will hold such a conference every four years.”

Referring to the implementation of proposals from the first edition, he mentioned, “We will strive to fulfill the proposals of the first summit before the next one takes place.”

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that around 80% of the investment proposals made during the summit would materialize in the coming years.

“Usually, a strike rate of 50% of total investments promised turning into reality is considered good. I am hoping that we will be able to convert around 80% of the proposals made at the summit into reality,” CM Sarma stated while revealing details of the summit.

Recalling the first edition of Advantage Assam in 2018, he noted that investment proposals worth approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore were received, of which around Rs 70,000 crore were successfully implemented in the following years.

“In order to ensure that these proposals turn into reality, we will face challenges in allocating land, incentives and a good working environment to the investors. We hope to overcome them in coming days and months,” he said.

The chief minister further emphasized the expansion of infrastructureand communication networks in Assam over the past decade, attributing it to central government initiatives.

The Assam Chief Minister said, “Assam has now transformed into a peaceful state where there’s stability. In coming years, it will become a manufacturing hub for many things including semiconductor chips, hydrocarbons and green energy."

Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting Assam’s cultural heritage, saying, “I thank the Prime Minister for taking Jhumur dance to the global stage.”

Highlighting the significance of PM Modi’s presence in the summit, CM Sarma said, “My sincere gratitude to PM Modi ji for personally pitching to industries on behalf of Assam. He was present at four such summits in Rajasthan, MP, Odisha and Assam. But his involvement in Advantage Assam is unprecedented. I do not think he has asked people to invest in a specific state like he did for Assam.”

Further, appreciating the efforts of the state’s international outreach, he acknowledged, "The role of the Foreign Outreach Department in making the investment summit successful is commendable."