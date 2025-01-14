Assam CM Announces Infrastructure Overhaul & Land Ownership for Rani Chapori

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the occasion of Magh Bihu, made several key announcements during his visit to Rani Chapori, addressing the pressing issues of the region and offering solutions for the welfare of its residents.

In a significant move, CM Sarma assured the people of Rani Chapori that land pattas would be distributed to the residents within this year, providing them with legal ownership of the land. He also emphasized the government’s commitment to facilitating agricultural development, with all necessary tools and support being provided to the farmers.

A major highlight of his address was the promise to improve infrastructure in the area, with the government planning to set up streetlights, ensure a stable electricity supply, and implement measures to control livestock. Additionally, a temporary bridge will be constructed to improve connectivity in the region.

During his address, CM Sarma also assured that all issues facing Rani Chapori would be addressed. He invited the people to visit his residence, pledging to share a meal with them on his next visit. Further, he mentioned that farmers in the region would soon benefit from the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

He also mentioned that his cabinet colleague Minister Piyush Hazarika will visit Rani Chapori to address the livestock control plan, and the land demarcation process is expected to be completed in the next 2-3 months. CM Sarma also urged Kamrup District President Tapan Das to ensure that those left out of the PM Kisan scheme receive their benefits at the earliest.

In addition, the Chief Minister assured that faulty water pumps in the region would be repaired soon, and measures would be taken to sell agricultural products from Rani Chapori at fair prices. He also urged the youth to take up farming, utilizing the land near their homes.

Water Complications Hinder Assam's Coal Mine Rescue Efforts, Says CM

In addressing the issue of coal mining, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the situation, stating that water levels in the mine have not receded as expected. The water continues to flow, creating complications in the rescue efforts. He mentioned that the nearby Kopili River is contributing to the water inflow, adding to the difficulty.

The water level has only decreased by 10 feet, and Geological experts are monitoring the situation closely to track the sources of the water inflow. The ongoing challenges highlight the complexity of the operation, as authorities strive to rescue those trapped in the mine.

